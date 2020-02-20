Scuderi, Carmen A., - of Ocean City, NJ husband, chef and father of three -- passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at home, in his wife's arms. He was 57 years old. He was the beloved husband of Robin (Riley) Scuderi, with whom he shared 23 years of life and love. Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Swedesboro, NJ, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna Scuderi. He attended both Kingsway Regional High School in Swedesboro and Ocean City High School but didn't care much for either. Carmen was a talented chef who loved food and took great pride in his work. As sous-chef and later head chef of Yesterday's for 25 years, Carmen could be a demanding boss, who refused to let his customers or fellow cooks down. The big, black truck blasting Van Halen through the streets of Ocean City-- that was him. Carmen was the self-proclaimed King of Rock n' Roll, and an Ocean City original, who rode up and down the boardwalk on his bike. He loved music and knew every word to his favorite songs. Beneath his tough exterior, Carmen had a big heart and a quick wit, always ready with a joke. He adored and took great pride in his children and grandchildren, who will miss his laughter. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ann Marie Augustus and husband Ashwin of Hoboken, NJ, Anthony Scuderi and wife Karlie of Sacramento, CA, and Adrianna Scuderi and partner Giancarlo Sbarbaro of Jersey City, NJ. He is also survived by his young grandchildren, Maddox, Leo and Lillie Scuderi, and countless extended family, colleagues and friends. He is predeceased by his much-loved cat, Kryptonite, and survived by his new kitten Pyrite. A celebration of his life will be at noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Godfreys Funeral Home, 809 Central Ave, Ocean City, NJ, where family and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
