Scull, Michael J., - 60, of Atlantic City, passed away on October 9, 2019. Born in Atlantic City on December 17, 1958, to Chuck and Grace Scull. He attended St. Michael's and Holy Spirit High School. Michael worked for the ACFD for over 25 years, retiring as a Captain. He is survived by two daughters, Karlee (Eric) Scull and Kerrie (Jim) Scull; grandson, Henry Newcomer; parents, Chuck and Grace Scull; brothers, Chuck (Patti) Scull and Kevin (Kari) Scull; sister, Judy (Ed) Lopez; former spouse, Cindy Swan and brother-in-law, Stanley (Kris) Swan; his cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him, Linda (Bill) Smith, Kathy (Dave) Willard, Donna McGlynn, Dan (Chris) McGlynn, Frank (Mary Kay) McGlynn; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many good friends who supported him through the years. Michael loved to fish, his boat, his motorcycle, playing the guitar, Nascar, and "The Bears". He enjoyed Disney trips and skiing; his best friend and constant companion: his dog Lola; He loved his brotherhood of Firefighters. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9-11 am, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
