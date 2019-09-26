Scull, Paul Reeve, - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, was born in Atlantic City NJ. Paul passed away September 22, 2019, after a long illness. He lived most of his life in Galloway Township, NJ. Paul was retired from Atlantic City Electric as an Underground Supervisor after 35 years and was also a proud veteran of the United States Army. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Irvin C. Scull and Elizabeth Reeves Scull. Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula Lohnes (Jim); grandchildren, Anna and Nathan; his son, Steven Scull, his former wife, Betty Scull; siblings Daryl (Mark) Marrone, David Scull, and Diane Conover; many nieces and nephews. A graveside will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made in his memory to Angels in Motion. 903 Walnut Ave, Northfield NJ. Please visit www.adams-perfect.com for Pauls full obituary.
