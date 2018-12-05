Scully Jr., William John, - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the age of 79. William was born to William, Sr. and Mary Scully on March 7th, 1939 in Yeadon, PA. He was the eldest of four and graduated from Bonner High School in 1957. William spent a brief time in the military before meeting his wife Marie and moving to South Jersey in the early 1970s. At this time he began a 30 year career with the Atlantic City Fire Department. William is survived by his wife, Marie (Amalfitano) Scully; his two daughters, Meredieth Scully-Brown and Vannessa Scully; his brother, John Scully; his sister, Mary Ellen Spragg; two grandchildren, Phoenix and Aspen Brown; son-in-law Jason Brown; daughter-in-law Sandra Davidson; and his sister-in law Judy Scully. William is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Scully. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 15th from 10am until 1pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. The family is thankful for condolences but requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to The American Cancer Society at: donate3.cancer.org. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.