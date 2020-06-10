Sedotti, Marie, - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, affectionately known as Mrs. Luigi, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Our beautiful mom, Marie, was born in Cervaro, Italy. In the mid-fifties, she and her family emigrated from her beloved city of Lyon, France, where she was raised, to Wildwood, NJ. Her first job on the island was with Russo's Gingham Club, where she was the housekeeper. She recalled her first visit to the new American beach, heading out in her bikini, as she and her girlfriends always wore when they vacationed on the Riviera in the summers, and her brother Gino telling her to "Stop, you'll be arrested. They don't wear bikinis here. Not yet anyway." Shortly after her arrival, she was set up on a blind date by her cousin and met her future husband Mike, Mr. Luigi. Together they successfully ran Luigi's Steak and Hoagie Shop on the corner of Davis and Pacific for over thirty years. She was well loved by all her customers. Even though she retired many years ago, she remembered them vividly and with fondness. When one of her customers would see her out and about at the Acme or Shop Rite, they would always ask, "Hey, Mrs. Luigi (or Mary as she was also called), where's my cheesesteak?" She loved the beach and could never understand why anyone would want to live in the mountains. Our blonde haired, blue eyed Mother was generous, loving, calm and always smiling. She was a great listener, and gave wonderful sage advice, such as "Don't eat square cheese", "Cherchez la Femme", and her blessing to us, "God be with you". She always thought she missed her true calling, to become a lawyer, like her idol, Judge Judy. She will be dearly missed by the Sedotti and Carpenter families. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael; her sister, Yvette (Ben Mawhinney); and her brothers, Gino and Louie. She is survived by her daughter, Grace (fiancée of Steven Carpenter); her sons, Michael Sedotti (Barbara); her wonderful granddaughter, Jordan; nephews and niece; and most especially her son, Louis Sedotti whose loving care and attention allowed Mom to stay in the comfort and security of her own home. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House with social distancing practices. Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
