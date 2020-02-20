Seidman, Ruth Phyllis (nee Zahn), - 97, of Margate, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was a longtime Margate resident and faithful member of Beth El Synagogue. Ruth is predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Gerald Leis) and Ellis (Jenny Netzer); and her grandchildren, Max (Angela Zhang), Jacob, and Charles. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 am at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate. Interment will follow in Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Beth El Synagogue. Arrangements entrusted to: ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
