SEIF, CHARLES, - 95, of Absecon, NJ On June 3rd, Pop poured his last yard of concrete, surrounded by his loving family. Pop joined the Army in February of 1943 and served alongside General George Patton in Africa and Italy during WWII. He was a member of the International Masons Union for 70 years working for Feriozzi Concrete, Sal Bruno Concrete, and Totoro Concrete. Pop always enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Pop is predeceased by his loving wife, Elsie. He is survived by his loving and devoted son Charles Seif, Jr. (wife Erin) and his grandchildren, who adored him; Jennifer, Stacey, Charles the 3rd, Samantha, and Eileen. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren; Julianna, Charles the 4th, Ruby, Gigi, Silvio, and Gabe. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and his extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Charles E. Seif, Sr. (Pop) 11:00am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ 08201. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10:00am in the Church. The Rite of Committal and Military Honors will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pop's name to: Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
