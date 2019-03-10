SEMET, ROBERT J., - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, 4-21-47 3-7-19. Bob was born in Atlantic City to Harry and Margaret (Gilleran) Semet of Ventnor. He graduated from Holy Spirit and attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA. Bob was affectionately known as "Bib" (Bob is Beautiful) by friends, family and waitresses across South Jersey. He was a spirit of laughter, and brought joy and jokes to everyone around him. Bob was an avid sports fan, and loved rooting for the Eagles and Phillies. He excelled at sports during his school year, and travelled to play basketball in Puerto Rico. Bob was an avid golfer and played in every major course across the country. Bob's professional career began at Bell Telephone, and continued upward to his position as Regional Sales Manager. A pioneer in the telecommunications field, Bob was proud of his many achievements and accolades while working for AT&T, Siecor, Northern Telecom, Corning and Verizon. He excelled as a salesman and was honored with awards and trips dozens of times throughout his career. After retirement from the technology industry, he worked for Universal Tape in Somers Point. Bob is survived by his loving wife Carol (Campbell) Semet of 49 years; sons Kevin (Karen) and Scott (Lauren); loving grandchildren Kara, Kristen, Annie, Cole and Lila; in laws Cheryl Campbell and Ralph Campbell (Carol). He is predeceased by his Mother, Father and Brother Richard. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood. A mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.
