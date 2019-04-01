Sena, Emidio, - 78, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Luzzi, Italy he came to the United States in 1957. Emidio and his brother owned and operated Bitzer Dry Cleaners in Doylestown, Pa. He enjoyed going to the casinos, classic cars and listening to classical music. He also loved interacting with family, friends and everyone he met. Emidio is predeceased by his parents Michael and Concetta Sena, Sister Rosina Danesi and Brother Frank Sena. He is survived by his brother Mario Sena (Lorraine) of Huntersville, NC, sisters, Ida Iantorno of Hammonton, NJ, Josephine (Pat) Iuliucci of Waterford, NJ and Anna (Frank) Cuci of Hammonton, NJ. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, April 5th from 9:30-11:00 am with services at 11:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 or Lighthouse Hospice, 200 Lake Dr. East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
