Senlick, Nina, - 98, of Villas, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Victoria Commons where she has resided since 2009. Nina was born in Russia and had formerly lived in Philadelphia, PA before coming to Villas in 1955. Nina was a 30 year citizen member of the Cape May County Board of Social Services and was active there until 2009. She had served as chairperson and treasurer. She had been very active in the Women's Republican Club of Cape May co. where she had served as President and after working her way through other positions. She had been a member of the Past Presidents Club. Nina had been active in numerous activities at St. Raymond's church in Villas including the Christ Child Society and the Altar Rosary Society. She also had been associated with the Altar Rosary society and Christ Child Society at St John of God Church in North Cape May and had also been associated with the Deborah Hospital and the American Cancer Society. Nina is preceded in death by her husband Andrew, son Joseph and her parents Polina and Peter Zinoevieff. Left to cherish her memory is her son Edward (Kathleen) Senlick, her grandchildren, Edward and Brian Senlick and Beth Solanet and seven great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 11am at St. John Neumann Parish/St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May where friends may call from 10 11am at the church. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Donations can be made in Nina's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Service information
Jan 17
Mass
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. John Neumann Parish/ St John Of God Church
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
Guaranteed delivery before Nina's Mass begins.
Jan 16
Visitation atMain Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Neumann Parish/ St John Of God Church
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
Guaranteed delivery before Nina's Visitation atMain Service begins.
