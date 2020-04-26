Seppy, Constance (Connie), - 88, of Clementon, NJ passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Jack and Ethel Bevan of Clementon New Jersey. She is survived by her three children Charles Seppy (Deborah) of Cape May Court House, Beverly DiCerbo (Basil) of Ventnor, and Jack Seppy of Egg Harbor Township. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Kimberly Seppy, Linsey Campbell (Bob), Johnathan Seppy (Alyssa), Stephanie Hadden (Connor) Nicholas Seppy, Basil DiCerbo (Madeline), and Mathew DiCerbo; along with this her great-grandchildren William, Emma, Addison, Arabella, Conner, and Seraphina. Connie was a fun-loving go with the flow kind of person, always giving and loving. She enjoyed golfing, swimming, bowling, and most of all spending time with her family. No matter what she was always ready to have fun. In her later years, Connie resided in Florida, until returning home to South Jersey due to failing health, spending her final years with family. Connie will sadly be missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home's. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be shared at www.adams-perfect.com
