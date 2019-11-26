Sermania, William "Bill" Anthony, - 81, of Clermont Florida passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in Clermont on November 19, 2019. Bill was born January 6, 1938, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the second son of Vincent and Sophie Sermania. A childhood polio survivor, Bill graduated from Atlantic City High School and was a 1959 graduate of Villanova University. He achieved an MBA from Syracuse University. Bill lived in many places over his adult life, but always had a fondness for southern Maine, where he raised his family with his late wife of nearly 56 years, Patti (Coyle) Sermania. He worked in numerous positions for Corning Glass Works including his favorite role as Plant Manager of Components, Incorporated in Biddeford Maine. Bill would always start his summer vacation from Components by running from his car in full business dress and jumping into Watchic Pond in Standish Maine, where the family had a cottage, much to the delight of his children. He was known to be a loving spouse, father and friend. He was always quick with a story or joke, and was extraordinarily approachable to everyone around him. Bill was a veteran of the Air Force and Air National Guard where he retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant after serving for 6 years as a crash rescue specialist. He and his late wife Patti were active leaders in the Pre-Cana program and other Family Life groups at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco, Maine. Bill was a Cub Scout Master, Pee Wee Football coach, and community volunteer. Bill is survived by his five children and three daughters-in-law, Jackie, Bill, Jr. (Lisa), Jim (Marytheresa), John (Paige), and Mike. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and beloved grandpuppy, Max. He rejoins his wife Patti to continue their journey together. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30th at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow after Mass at Atlantic City Cemetery, in Pleasantville. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
