Setterman, Carl Walter, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on December 22,2018. He was born in Pleasantville on November 28, 1943. He attended Pleasantville public schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1961. He went on to attend Monmouth College and graduated in 1966. He always reminisced about the great times he had there, especially with his brothers in TKE. "Blitz",the nickname given to him by his fraternity brothers, was a founding member of the Kappa Kappa chapter. In 1978, he also earned his Master's degree from Monmouth College. From an early age, Carl had a love of the bay and started clamming as a young boy. In high school, he started working at Randall's Seafood and stayed there throughout school until after he graduated from college. He was then hired by Atlantic Electric and stayed there for over 25 years until his retirement as a rate designer/analyst. During this time, he lived with his family in Absecon and lovingly raised his 2 kids, Amy and CW. Never one to slow down, "the Swede" as he was affectionately known always continued working. Most recently he spent his days working with his beloved son in law Jake, renovating houses. Carl also developed a love of travelling. It started with an unforgettable, treasured trip to Europe with his son and brother. More recently it included Alaska, Costa Rica and Croatia. Spending winter in Arkansas with his brother Bill and pitbull buddy Phantom was something Carl always looked forward to. There he spent his days hunting deer, wild boar and game birds. He especially loved to host his family on trips there to share in his passion. Above all else, Swede (Pop Pop) was a loving family man who devoted his whole heart and soul into his children and grandchildren and will be missed immeasurably. Carl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Amy and Jake Ketschek (Port Republic), a brother Bill Setterman (Fordyce, Ark.) and a sister, Alice MacKinnon (EHT); his good friend and cousin, Bob Booth (Gloucester City) and three grandchildren that put the sparkle in his eyes, Katie, Jacob and Stella Ketschek. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Alice Setterman and by his son, Carl (C.W.) Setterman, Jr. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 10 until 11am with a service beginning at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
