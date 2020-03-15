Setterman, William John, III, - 78, of Fordyce, Arkansas, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Bill was born January 3, 1942 in Pleasantville, NJ. He graduated Pleasantville High School and later became Pleasantville police officer. He later lived in Vermont and worked as an executive chef. Moving to Albuquerque, NM where he continued his passion for cooking. Bill opened his own restaurant in Sheridan and finally becoming a Calhoun County deputy sheriff. Bill also served in NATO in Bosnia for six years describing it as the best years of his life. His lifelong passion was collecting firearms. He was a member of Thornton First Baptist Church in Thornton and also a Mason. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William John Setterman, II and Alice Lekander Setterman; and one brother, Carl Walter "The Swede" Setterman. He is survived by nephew, Jacob Ketschek Jr. and his wife Amy of Port Republic, NJ; great nephew, Jacob Ketschek, III and great nieces Katie Ketschek and Stella Ketschek all of Port Republic, NJ; cousins, Rob Booth of Gloucester City, NJ, Karen Pieper of Sweetwater, NJ, and Muriel Collinson of Palm Bay, FL and his many friends in the Fordyce area. Visitation will be Sunday 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Benton Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby George officiating. Burial will follow at Thornton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send donations to First Baptist Church 101 South Second St, Thornton, AR 71766. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
