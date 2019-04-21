Settles, Helene Elizabeth Dubrul, - 86, of Smithville, passed away on April 9, 2019. Mrs. Settles was born September 17, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stephen and Anne DuBrul. She was known as "Mimi" to friends and family. Mimi was the last of her siblings; an older sister Nancy Kaltoff, an older brother Stephen DuBrul and a younger brother Richard DuBrul. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Phillip Settles; her four sons and their wives, James and Linda Settles of Lighthouse Point, Florida, Peter and Miriam Settles of Anacortes, Washington, Stephen and Sandy Settles of Absecon, New Jersey and Paul and Malgoshia Settles of London, England. She was the grandmother to Lindsey Settles of Puerto Rico, Christian, Justice and Jeremiah Settles of Absecon, New Jersey and Megan Settles of West Virginia. Mimi was raised in Grosse Pointe Michigan. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science at Rosemont College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a Master's degree in History at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She met and married Phillip while they were both attending the University of Michigan. Mimi would say her greatest and most challenging accomplishment was raising her four sons. The family camped avidly. After raising her four boys she returned to work. She taught history at the college level and also worked as a bookkeeper. After moving to Kalamazoo, Michigan, she worked for Siemens designing phone systems. Mimi was an active member of the Catholic Church. She, along with her husband, traveled extensively and volunteered for many organizations. She loved painting, wordplay, and was quick with a pun. She would often write poems of a silly nature for children's and grandchildren's birthdays. She was much loved by so many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Assumption Roman Catholic Church-Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 6 pm. Because of her love of education, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mimi's name can be sent to The Pilgrim Academy at 301 West Moss Mill Rd, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey 08215. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
