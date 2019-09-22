Sewell, Gloria M. (nee Carlin), - 88, of Brigantine, NJ was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her sons by her side. She was born in Philadelphia to the late John J. and Parma L. (nee Phillips) Carlin. Gloria was a kind, caring, glamorous, and unique individual to all who knew her. Gloria married her late husband John (Jack) Sewell 65 years ago and raised two wonderful sons. She was completely dedicated to her family. She enjoyed baking and cooking, gambling, volunteering at church, and donating to worthy causes. Gloria is survived by her sons Mark J. Sewell (Kathleen), Michael J. Sewell and her sister Jacqueline. Constance (Connie) Graner, Gloria's sister, preceded her in death. Gloria is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Susie, Sophia, Nick, Madison, and Ryan Sewell. A Memorial Mass for Gloria will be held at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38150-1942 To share your fondest memory of Gloria please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services Keates-Plum Funeral home, Brigantine.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Death at Atlantic County jail under investigation, friend of man says medical staff laughed
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.