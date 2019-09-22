Sewell, Gloria M. (nee Carlin), - 88, of Brigantine, NJ was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her sons by her side. She was born in Philadelphia to the late John J. and Parma L. (nee Phillips) Carlin. Gloria was a kind, caring, glamorous, and unique individual to all who knew her. Gloria married her late husband John (Jack) Sewell 65 years ago and raised two wonderful sons. She was completely dedicated to her family. She enjoyed baking and cooking, gambling, volunteering at church, and donating to worthy causes. Gloria is survived by her sons Mark J. Sewell (Kathleen), Michael J. Sewell and her sister Jacqueline. Constance (Connie) Graner, Gloria's sister, preceded her in death. Gloria is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Susie, Sophia, Nick, Madison, and Ryan Sewell. A Memorial Mass for Gloria will be held at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38150-1942 To share your fondest memory of Gloria please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services Keates-Plum Funeral home, Brigantine.

