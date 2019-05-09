Sewell, John Joseph, - 90, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. John was born in Philadelphia to the late Fredrick and Mary (Knoire) Sewell. John proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a retired self-employed carpet sales representative. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time at the casinos. He was a member of the American Legion Post #396. John passed away two days before his 65th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Gloria (nee Carlin). He is survived by his sons Mark J. Sewell (Kathleen) and Michael J. Sewell and his niece Patty Parker. John is also survived by his grandchildren Samantha Sewell, Sarah Sewell, Susan Sewell, Sophia Sewell, Nick Sewell, Madison Sewell and Ryan Sewell. John is predeceased his brother Fred Sewell, his sisters Loretta McMahon, Margaret Rink and Dorothy Wichwilla. Services will be held privately at the family's convenience. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942. To share your fondest memory of John please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
