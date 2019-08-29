SEXTON, BRENDA JOYCE, - 64, of Atlantic City, departed this life and went home to be with the angels on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 11th, 1955 to Late Shirley Sexton. She was raised and lived her entire life in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and was proud to call it her home. She held various positions of employment with the Atlantis Hotel & Casino, Mutual Cab Company as a Taxi Driver, and lastly at CPS as a Secretary. Brenda, who was known throughout all of Atlantic City by so many people, leaves to cherish her memory: one caring Daughter, Dana Sessoms (Ricky) of Atlantic City, NJ; one caring Son, Derrick Sexton of Maryland, three beautiful GrandDaughters, Shaon, Aniya and Tatyana Sessoms, two handsome GrandSons, David Brock of Atlantic City, NJ and Dneill Battle of Mantua, NJ; and a host of many other loving family and friends. Brenda will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life & Love will be held on Saturday ~ August 31st,2019 ~ at 11:00 am, at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. Funeral Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. at 609-344-1131.

