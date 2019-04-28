Seyler, Carol Ann, - 72, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Carol was the daughter of the late Harry and Alice Faisst. She was born and raised in Somers Point and spent the last 55 years living with husband Paul in Northfield. Carol worked in her younger years at her mother's custom curtain business. After raising a family, she was employed for many years as the smiling face behind the jewelry counter at Boscov's Department Store. Carol's pleasures in life were simple but sweet: a morning stroll on the bike-path, lounging on the back deck sipping ice tea, planting flowers in the garden, shopping on the boardwalk with her daughter, cooking amazing meals for her family, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and golf with Paul, and of course, spoiling her grandkids. She will be dearly missed. Carol is survived by devoted husband Paul, son Paul Jr., daughter Brenda Smith (Kevin), grandkids Kim, Steven, Christa, Shane, Megan, and great granddaughters Emma and Victoria; siblings Marilyn Giacobbe (Sal), Linda Cerroni, and Harry Faisst (Debbie); in-laws Bob Seyler (Pat), Ray Seyler (Dee), Gerry Seyler (Kathy) and Brian Seyler; along with many nieces and nephews. Service and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
