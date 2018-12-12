Seyler, Mark J., - 61, of Oceanville, NJ, loving husband and father of two passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Mark was born on December 2, 1957 in Somers Point, NJ, to Sarah and Lawrence Seyler. He spent his childhood in Oceanville, NJ with siblings, Larry, Barb, Kath, Steph, and Sue. Mark married Lori Vella on May 17, 1986 at the Port Republic Church. They raised children, Megan and David, in their lovely home in Port Republic, and then returned to Oceanville, where he spent his last years in a home with a view of his childhood house. Mark cared for his wife and children dearly; he was a fantastic husband, father, son, brother and friend. Aside from family, his passion was golf. He spent many days on the Seaview Country Club course, rain or shine. Mark enjoyed Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lori's marinara and efficient warehouse stocking. He was kind-hearted, open-minded, compassionate and loyal. Everyone he knew will hold a special place in their hearts for his memory. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; his father-in-law, Robert Vella; and his brother-in-law, David Vella. He is survived by his wife, Lori; his two children, Meg Tom and her husband, Darren Tom and David Seyler and his wife, Nina Lyerla; his mother, Sally Seyler; brother, Larry Seyler (Sharon); sisters, Barb King, Kath Fiamingo (Gary), Steph Wilson (Brian), Sue Cowan (Frank); mother-in-law, Jean Vella; and brothers-in-law, Bob Vella (Rhonda) and Mike Vella (Sissy) and their families. A gathering will be held on Saturday, December 15th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service starting at 12:00 PM all at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Marks' family would prefer a donation to be made to Gilda's Club South Jersey.
