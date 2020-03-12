Shaffer, Barbara A., - 82, of Linwood, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4th in her winter home located in Citrus Woods, Lakeland, FL. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years John, their four children: John Jr (Renee) Shaffer, Robyn (David) Devine, Craig (Natalie) Shaffer, and Shannon (Dan) Rothman, by her beloved grandchildren: John III, Croix, Bridget, Hunter, Rylie, Tigue, Abigail, Jack, Lily, Samantha, Keegan and Alexandria; and by her sister, Mary Sue (Charles) Mitke of Mountaintop, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was born and raised in East Stroudsburg, Pa. She attended East Stroudsburg area schools and graduated from Mansfield University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, John, weeks after graduating college. John and Barbara moved to South Jersey, where she began her teaching career at Pleasantville High School. She then taught in Somers Point, Northfield and retired in 1999 from Absecon Public Schools. Barbara moved to Linwood, in 1963, where she and John raised their family. Barbara had an immense amount of love for her entire family and enjoyed spending time with all of her children and grandchildren. She loved camping, golfing, bowling, playing pickleball, traveling, craft fairs, attending her grandchildren's extracurricular activities, sitting on the beach, sharing drinks on the rooftop and balcony, biking on the boardwalk, watching the Phillies and the Eagles play, celebrating the holidays, her Boston Terriers, and she was a phenomenal cook. Barbara always put her best foot forward and was willing to try anything. She was an active member of the Central United Methodist Church, Naomi's Circle and the Red Hat Society. Her mother, Camille, W. Harvey, father, William M. Harvey, and brother, Scott Harvey, predeceased Barbara in death. Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Central Methodist Church in Linwood, NJ. Barbara's viewing is from 9:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. A service will be held from 11:00 A.M until 11:40 A.M; a luncheon will follow in Adams Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AC Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
