Shaffer, Steven F. Jr., - 41, of Sewell, NJ, formerly of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 41 years. Beloved son of Steven F. Shaffer, Sr. (Anita) and the late Regina Hellyer, who he has joined in Heaven (Harry Tyson, surviving). Loving father of Jacob Shaffer. Dear brother of Austin Shaffer, Collin Shaffer, and Kristin Shaffer. Steven is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles. Steven had a kind, adventurous, and courageous spirit. He loved his family deeply. He enjoyed watching basketball, especially the Sixers or the Bulls, and was even a talented player himself. Steven had a great passion for the beach and liked to spend time in Ocean City fishing and surfing. He would never turn down a home cooked meal. He was an incredibly talented artist. Steven was a great guitar player and often played on the Ocean City boardwalk. Steven's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family due to the health care crisis of COVID-19. Steven's life will be celebrated at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540, or online at www.autismspeaks.org/donate
