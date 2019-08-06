Shah, Renee, - 58, of Rio Grande, passed away peacefully in her home, early Saturday morning, August 3rd, 2019. Renee grew up and resided in Bergen County, NJ for most of her life. Renee is survived by her children, Justin Lukaszewski of Rio Grande, Kara Lukaszewski of Allendale, NJ, her beloved dog Pip and cat Kitty Kitty. One of seven sisters, Renee is also survived by five of them, Elaine, Denise, Marian, Jeanette and Margaret. Her family and friends will miss her greatly and pray God has received her into his light and love. A memorial service for Renee will be held at 2pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd, DN 132, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
