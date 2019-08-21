Shamus, Lee Stuart, - 66, of Absecon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Galloway, NJ on August 17th after a short battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He is predeceased by his father, Hyman Shamus. Lee is lovingly remembered by his children; Ryan Shamus of Absecon, NJ, Katie Shamus of Denver, CO and Jessica Shamus of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by Margaret Shamus of Galloway, NJ, his sister, Ellyn Chodash of Boyton Beach, FL, his brother in law, Bruce Chodash, mother Dorothy Shamus of Manalapan, NJ and nephews Jason and Brian and their families. Lee was born in Newark, NJ on May 24, 1953. He graduated from Kean University, earning a degree in Political Science. Lee had a long career in the casino industry, spending years at Trump Plaza, Harrahs Atlantic City, Harrahs Chester, MGM National Harbor, and Sugarhouse. Lee enjoyed spending time with his children, friends, and family, staying active at the gym and cycling. He will be remembered for his dedication to his children, his sarcasm and his great sense of humor. A graveside service will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery located at 189 Gill Lane Iselin, NJ on Friday, August 23rd at 11am. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 24th from 12:00-4:00pm at the Smithville Four Seasons Clubhouse located at 550 Smithville Blvd Galloway, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's name can be made to the CJD Foundation by visiting https://cjdfoundation.org/donate or CJD Foundation Inc. (CJDF) 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110 Akron, OH 44333. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
