Shapiro, Perry, - 71, of Tucson, AZ Perry R. Shapiro was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1948, and later moved with his parents to Margate, New Jersey. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and went on to attend college where he majored in telecommunications. Perry became a highly successful hairdresser and owner of Penache Hair Salon in Northfield, New Jersey for over 30 years. He loved and appreciated art, music, theater and taking exotic vacations around the world. Perry even dabbled in a bit of professional male modeling through an agency in his early adult years. After selling his business and retiring, he moved west to beautiful Saddlebrooke, Arizona where he continued to enjoy the good life he had so richly earned. There he met his life partner Lee, where they spent the next 5 years enjoying life together. Perry passed away peacefully in Casa de la Luz Hospice Center in Tucson with Lee by his side on March 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Sarah Shapiro and his dear Aunt Rose Shapiro. He leaves behind many friends and a cousin in South Jersey. He was a very special man who touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home. 520-544-2285

