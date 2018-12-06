Sharkey, Connor J, - 59, of North Wildwood, passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2018. Connor grew up in New Providence, New Jersey. Son of late Elizabeth O'Connor-Ippolito and Robert E. Sharkey. Connor graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School and earned his B.S. degree in Business and Marketing from Stockton University. Connor worked in Tourism, Sales and Marketing in the South Jersey and Philadelphia areas. Connor will be missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Danielle Sharkey of Santa Barbara Ca.,former wife Ina Sharkey, of North Wildwood, brothers Robert of Delray Beach Fl., Jeff of North Wildwood, sister Beth Hagan of Boston, Ma., nephews Patrick Sharkey, Theo Sharkey, Erich Hagan and niece Brittany Slipp. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday December 16th, 2018 from 10am -12pm at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home in North Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action, 18 Hartshorne Dr. Suite 2, Highlands, NJ 07732 or Angelic Health Hospice Care, 802 Tilton Rd. Suite 100, Northfield, NJ. Condolences can be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
