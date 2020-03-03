Sharp, Phillip K., - 82, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Blue Anchor, he lived most of life in the Folsom and Hammonton area. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. Before retiring Phil was an owner/operator for Lance Inc. Many years ago Phil was a Cub Scout Master in Folsom, and he served as a councilman in Folsom. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Susie, his daughter in law, Donna Marie, his twin brother, Joseph, and his sister, Caroline. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Augustine Sharp (nee Mascio), five children, Joseph Sharp (Sandy), Sharon Costa (James) Ernest Sharp (Sharon), Phillip Sharp (Angel) and Denise Amorelli (BJ), his grandchildren, James (Jen), Taryn (Dan), Andrew (Jackie), Matthew, Katie (Steve), Vincent (Kelsey), Anthony (Rose), Erica, Anthony, Nicole, Eric, and Caroline, his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lilly, Juliette, Guy, Ian, Arabella and Phillip. Also survived by many sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Hammonton, 398 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, NJ, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
