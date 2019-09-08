Sharpe , Alfreda P., - of Atlantic City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019. Alfreda lovingly known as "Freda" was born in Winter Park, FL on August 14,1932. As a child she moved to New Jersey where she later graduated from Atlantic City High School. Freda worked various jobs and retired from Atlantic City Board of Education in 1994. After retiring she spent most of her days at her beloved Rosin Senior Center in Atlantic City where she enjoyed the company of many friends. Freda enjoyed shopping and was often complimented on the stylish way she dressed, she also enjoyed a good spades game. Freda was loved by many and spent the last six years of her life in Mays Landing, NJ with her devoted daughter, Deborah Anderson. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Anderson, four grandchildren Tamara Anderson (Robert), Karlisha Anderson, Shamar Hayes, Lakita Jefferson (Dupree), and two great grandsons Kevin and Kenyon Benton. Also her close friend Mernice Borders. She was predeceased by her mother Irma Anderson, grandson Kareem Anderson, son-in-law Shep J. Hayes. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2019, at 11, The All Wars Memorial Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial: Private. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.