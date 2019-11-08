Sharpe, Jeannette, - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by her forever grateful and loving children. Born and raised in Pleasantville, she has been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for over 40 years. Jeannette stayed at home for many years raising her children, before working for the Egg Harbor Township School District. She loved traveling, going to the beach, coming up with spur of the moment ideas.but mostly spending time with her family. She was happily married for 37 years to her loving husband Robert "Pud", who passed away in 2004. She was the most amazing, loving mother to Robert J. Jr; Kelly Oquist (Brett); Tracy DiRomualdo (Brent). She was the proud and devoted mom mom to her seven beautiful grandchildren Dylan, Ryder and Laila Sharpe; Aidyn and Astyn Oquist; Kade and Teagan Mae DiRomualdo. Also surviving are her sister Barbara Dammonn, and her husband Art; as well as many close dear friends. Funeral services were privately held, per Jeannette's request. Memorial donations may be made online to MD Anderson Cancer Center (gifts.mdanderson.org) or CHOP Cancer Center Program (give2.chop.edu). Mom was one in a million, so blessed to have her as our mother. We want to give a very special thank you to Sandy "Nana" Oquist, words can't describe how thankful we are for you! Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
