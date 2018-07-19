Shaw, Barry, - of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away on July 2nd 2018. He is survived by his wife Denise and 3 daughters Kimberly, Kendra and Blaine 2 sisters Dolly and Marion 2 brothers Sonny and Tommy 8 grandchildren many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 21, 2018 from 11 a.m til 2 p.m at Praise Tabernacle 2235 Ocean Height Ave. EHT
