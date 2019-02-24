Shaw, Bill, - 94, of Ocean City, died peacefully in Shore Medical Center on February 17th after a brief illness. Bill was born in Glassport Pa, in 1925. At 18 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he spent three years. He then returned to Glassport to hire on to TWA where he spent 35 years flying Captain with a shining career that spanned DC 3's to finally the Boeing 747. He met and married the love of his life while both flying and for 45 years they had one wonderful love affair. Bill is survived by his loving wife, four children, 2 grandchildren, and one great grand! He was well-liked for his sense of humor, kindness and the ability to talk easily to all. His spirit was boundless. Bill will be terribly missed by his wife Lindy. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 until 9:45 am. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ocean City Fire Fighters Foundation, Inc., PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
