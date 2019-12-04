Shaw, Christopher J., - 53, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Chris was born in Atlantic City to Joseph G. and Jennifer A. (née Powell) Shaw. He graduated from St Philip the Apostle School, Brigantine and Holy Spirit High School, Absecon. Chris was active in youth sports in Brigantine, coaching Little League Baseball and Street Hockey. He was avid sports fan. Chris' favorite teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams and the New York Islanders. Chris enjoyed the beach and traveling. He was employed at various casinos in Atlantic City for over 30 years. Most recently he was a floor person at the Ocean Casino and Resort. Chris is survived by his parents Joseph and Jennifer Shaw and his brothers Joseph Robert Shaw (Treasa) and Nicholas Stuart Shaw. He is also survived by his nieces Brittany (Alex) and Samantha and his great-niece Nora and great-nephew Gavin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris' Life Celebration on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 to 12 noon at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 12noon at the funeral home. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County or the Wounded Warrior Project. To share your fondest memory of Chris please visit www.keatesplum.com.
