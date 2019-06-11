Shaw, Erik J., - 30, of Egg Harbor Twp., was called home by his Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019. He grew up in EHT and graduated from high school in 2007. He worked for Kline Construction in Absecon, NJ for nearly 10 years as a Traffic Controller. In 2018, he began training for his new job at Utility Line Services of Conshohocken, PA as a Gas Line Technician and became a member of the Laborers Union, Local 76. Erik is predeceased by uncle, Robert Erskine IV, his aunt, Melissa Bolduc and his brother, Brian A. Shaw, who we lost in 2013. He is survived by his parents, Joseph B. Shaw, and Fay A. Shaw, his sister, Jessica Lynn Shaw, his adopted brother, Landon J. Shaw, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 624 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ on Saturday, June 15,2019 with Visitation from 10:00AM -11:00AM, and the Service at 11:00AM. Arrangements are by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
