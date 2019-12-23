Shawver, Donald, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The only child of the late Bill and Ruby Shawver, Don was born in Follansbee, WV June 14, 1938. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was preceded by his loving wife of 56 years, Marie Therese. Survived by his sons Louis (Ellen) Demoulin, Yves (Gerry) Demoulin, Don (Jenny) Shawver, and Fred (Megan) Shawver. Devoted grandfather to Tracy (Demoulin) Poff, Mathew Demoulin, the late Yves Demoulin, 2nd, Alyssa Shawver, Eric Shawver, Michael Shawver, Colton Lowe, Ariana Shawver, and Maddie Williamson. Also survived by four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10:00 with a ceremony to follow at 11:00 at Adam's Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com

