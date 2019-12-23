Shawver, Donald, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The only child of the late Bill and Ruby Shawver, Don was born in Follansbee, WV June 14, 1938. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was preceded by his loving wife of 56 years, Marie Therese. Survived by his sons Louis (Ellen) Demoulin, Yves (Gerry) Demoulin, Don (Jenny) Shawver, and Fred (Megan) Shawver. Devoted grandfather to Tracy (Demoulin) Poff, Mathew Demoulin, the late Yves Demoulin, 2nd, Alyssa Shawver, Eric Shawver, Michael Shawver, Colton Lowe, Ariana Shawver, and Maddie Williamson. Also survived by four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10:00 with a ceremony to follow at 11:00 at Adam's Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Service begins.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.