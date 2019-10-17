Shearer, Elsie May, - 102, of Marmora, passed away at Autumn Lakes on October 14, 2019. Elsie was born in Philadelphia Pa. She had lived in Oaklyn , Ocean City and Marmora New Jersey before finally moving to Autumn Lakes Assisted Living. Elsie graduated from Collingswood High School. She held many secretarial jobs before retiring as a medical secretary at Campbell Soup. She was a long time member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marmora where she was the organist. She was the Accompanist for Haddonfield Choral Society as her husband was the director. They did many Fourth of July concerts together at Ocean City Music pier. Him as director and her as the pianist. Elsie was very involved in the musical productions her husband put on every year in Haddonfield. She did everything from choreographer to making costumes to accompanying on the piano. Before moving to Autumn Lakes she was a regular at Upper Township Senior Center. She is survived by Her sister in law Alice. Nieces and nephews David and Liz Conrad, Paul and Laurie Conrad, Karen Bland, Rob and Loretta Simon, Joanne Shearer, many great nieces and nephews, special friends Rick and Doris Jones and her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church of Marmora. Elsie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Elsie Conrad, her husband Lewis Shearer, her brother Charles Conrad and her niece Lenore Conrad. Her Funeral Service will be offered Monday morning, October 21st at 11 o'clock from Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 North Shore Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning, October 22nd at 11 o'clock in Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ. Elsie requested all donations got to Trinity United Methodist Church of Marmora. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
