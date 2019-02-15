Sheehan, Maryann Charlotte (Davis), - of Cape May Court House, passed away February 11th, 2019. Maryann was born in Philadelphia on May 26th, 1936 to George and Barbra Young. Maryann is preceded in death by her parents, Joesph Davis Jr (husband), Sisters Barbra and Cecilia and James Sheehan (husband). She is survived by her brother George Young, daughters Joanne (Alvin) and Judy (Joe), 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and family. She was a member of Cape May Court House AARP and attended Our Lady of Angels Church. Funeral services will be held February 23rd, 2019 at Cold Spring Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
