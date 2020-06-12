Sheely, Shirley K, - 93, of Pleasantville, Shirley recently passed away on May 18th at the age of 93 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her son Bruce Cato, and grandson Andrew Pote. She is survived by her three daughters Georgia Cato, Toni Pasquale, Bonnie Pasquale, and her son-in-law Kevin Stransky. Born in Clifton, she raised her family in North Jersey. After retiring, she lived in Brigantine for the last 25 years where she had the time of her life going to the beach, and working and playing at various casinos. A memorial luncheon will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society. A tribute can be left in the Memory Book of the Fertig Funeral Home in Mullica, NJ.
