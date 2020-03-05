Sheets, Ruth, - 94, of North Cape May, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Ruth was a longtime member of Tabernacle Methodist Church and worked as an inventory clerk at her family business Nesbitt Sales Company in Wildwood. Ruth is predeceased by her husband Wallace "Wally" (1999), daughter Linda Yeager (1994), brother Edwin Nesbitt, sister Florence Nesbitt, nephew Edwin Nesbitt. Ruth is survived by her daughter Donna Hughes (Wayne Gittle), grandchildren Kim (Gary) Strickland and Darren (Lisa) Yeager, great-grandchildren Kaysie, Chynna, Jessica and Wesley, and nieces Cathy Smith and Patricia (Milt) Nagel. She also leaves behind those she loved Lester (Gerri) Hughes, Jr., Krista (Donnie) Bass, Jennifer (Jules) Dobitsch, and those who called her "Grandma Ruth" Mindy, Caleb, Jacob, Bella, Kenzie, Julian, Willow and Evy. A funeral service for Ruth will be held 11 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10 am-11 am. Interment will immediately follow service at Tabernacle Cemetery, 702 Seashore Rd, Erma. Donations in Ruths' memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ 08204
11:00AM
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ 08204
12:00AM
702 Seashore Road
Erma, NJ 08204
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.