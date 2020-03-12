Sheldon, John R., - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Cape May Court House, the oldest of seven children of William and Hazel Cheesman Sheldon, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He loved his work at Jersey Cape Diagnostic and never wanted to miss a day. John liked trains and had two model train sets that he set up. He loved animals. He also loved the time spent with his family especially the kids. For 16 years, his Aunt Gladys Chandler cared for him. She died two weeks before John. John is survived by his siblings, Billy Sheldon, Elizabeth "Sis" Libby, Bobby Sheldon, and Linda English; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Jersey Cape Diagnostic, 152 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

