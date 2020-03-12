Sheldon, John R., - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Cape May Court House, the oldest of seven children of William and Hazel Cheesman Sheldon, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He loved his work at Jersey Cape Diagnostic and never wanted to miss a day. John liked trains and had two model train sets that he set up. He loved animals. He also loved the time spent with his family especially the kids. For 16 years, his Aunt Gladys Chandler cared for him. She died two weeks before John. John is survived by his siblings, Billy Sheldon, Elizabeth "Sis" Libby, Bobby Sheldon, and Linda English; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Jersey Cape Diagnostic, 152 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of John Sheldon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.