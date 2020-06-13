Sheldon, William Harry, - 78, of Belleplain, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Sheila Sheldon; his children, Michelle (David) Brecht, Maria Stretch, William (Edith Kazanes) Sheldon, Jr., and Leon (Patty) Sheldon; his step children, Cassandra (Louis) Innamorato, Sheila Craver, and Betsy King; his ten grandchildren; his thirteen step grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Teri) Sheldon; his sisters, Elizabeth Marion Libby and Linda English; his five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. He preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel Cheesman Sheldon; his siblings, Virginia Morrison, John Sheldon, and Michael Sheldon; two step great grandchildren; and one step son. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
