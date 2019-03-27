Shellhorn, Anna Rose (nee Sciore), - 87, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Atlanticare Hospital. Anna was an avid bowler, golfer, loved to play cards, bingo and enjoyed living in Florida for 18 years with her late husband Albert. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking for family. She was an extremely generous person who loved entertaining. She is predeceased by her husband Albert (Bubs), her parents Michael and Elvira (Imperatore) Sciore. She leaves behind her cherished daughters Vicki (Allan) Carignan, Kathi (Wayne) Mangold, and Nanci (Keith) Truax. Her adored grandchildren Kim (Mike) Watson, Kasey (Mike) Wilcox, Frank, Stacie Fucetola, Josh Truax, Nick (Christine) Truax, Dan Truax, and 10 great grand children. Her brother Nickey Sciore (Joan), In laws Majorine and Ronald Hesse, and many nieces and nephews. A visiting will be held on March 30, 2019 from 10-11:45 am with a memorial service at noon at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Egg Harbor City Fire Department 631 Philadelphia Ave Egg Harbor City NJ 08215
