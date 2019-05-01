Shepard, Mary Rose, - 80, of Ventnor, passed away on April 25, 2019 due to medical complications. She was 80 yrs old. Born in Modesto Calif. in 1939, she spent most of her life traveling as a military wife, taking permenanent residence in OC, NJ in 1982 and lived locally up until the time of her death. She is survived by her devoted husband of 44yrs, Marty Shepard, her daughter Tracy Fouts and four grandchildren; Aubrianna Kaufman and her husband Jeff, Gabrielle Fouts and Angellina Fouts. As well as, her sister Pat, nieces Cathy, Phyllis and Debbie and numerous other nieces and nephews. Mary was a fun-loving Grandmother with a tenacious spirit and a giving heart. She will continue to be loved and missed until we meet again. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 until 3pm with a memorial service at 3pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
