Shepherd, Maurice Frank, Jr., - 84, of Galloway, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 8, 2020. Maurice was stoic in nature and never once complained. Maurice maintained a quiet dignity through difficult times to the end. Maurice is survived by his loving wife Jane (Heil) of 64 years. He is also survived by his children; Jo-Ann Shepherd Mills (Walt Conway, Jr.) and Kurt Shepherd (Denise); his brother, Robert Shepherd (Leslie); his grandchildren, Jason Mills (Allexis), Jennifer Mills Bonbrake (Josh) and Kristina Shepherd; his great-grandchildren, Dominic, Bridgett, Quinn, and Anna Belle; sister-in-law, Margaret (Peg) Falen; brother-in-law, Albert C. Heil (Carrie); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also surviving Maurice is Alban Sato, who was born in Japan. He had become an extended member of the family. Maurice is predeceased by his beloved parents, Maurice and Dorothy Shepherd and his sister, Barbara Neely. Maurice retired from his professional career as Director of Marketing and Strategic Planning from Unisy's Blue Bell, PA. Maurice was an avid sports fan who enjoyed traveling and dining out. He especially loved his time spent with his loving wife Jane and his family. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 am St. Marks and All Saints Episcopal Church, 429 S. Pitney Road in Galloway. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am at the Church before the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice's memory to St. Marks and All Saints Church. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
