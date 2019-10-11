Sheridan, Edward M., - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019. He was born on November 30th, 1935 in Atlantic City, son of Edward and Frances (Lee) Sheridan. He attended Pleasantville High School Class of 1954. "Eddie" was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve and the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany with his twin brother William "Lee". He worked as a Mason/Bricklayer for nearly 40 years and was a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 5 formerly Local 33 of Atlantic City. Eddie loved to polish his cars, he was an avid VW fan and loved to do yard work. Eddie was a real jokester and always made people laugh. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Bertha (Ireland) Sheridan; his son Gregory of Mays Landing and daughter Lori Hersh of Buena; and his twin granddaughters Anna and Julia. He is pre-deceased by his twin brother and best friend Lee. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at 11 am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in the Atlantic County Park of Estell Manor 109 Route 50 Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family www.adams-perfect.com

