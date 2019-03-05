Sheridan, William Lee, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City, son of Edward and Frances (Lee) Sheridan. He attended Pleasantville High School Class of 1954. "Lee" was a veteran of the U. S. Naval Reserve and the U. S. Army. He worked in the auto industry and retired as a Senior Claims Adjuster for Allstate Insurance. Lee loved yard work, taking the boat out, telling stories, and his family. He is survived by his wife, June (Gray) Sheridan; his sons, Patrick and Michael (Brandi) Sheridan; his twin brother, Edward; and five grandchildren: Casey, Mikaela, Paige, Kyle and Lexi. A gathering with the family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, 6647 West Jersey Ave, EHT 08234; Atlantic County Veterans Museum, PO Box 194, Northfield, NJ 08225, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.