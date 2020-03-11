Sherman, John Cline, - 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully at home on March 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. John was born in Roanoke, VA to Thelma Mae and John Cline Gwaltney, Sr. in 1928 where he was raised predominantly by his loving grandmother, Annie "Papoo" Dotson. John moved to South Jersey in the early 1950s where he met and married the absolute love of his life, Elizabeth "Bette" Sherman, by whom he is predeceased. In addition to raising five children, John worked for Atlantic Electric as a lineman and subsequently a foreman until he retired. John was a founding father of the Middle Township Ambulance Corps, where he volunteered for many years. He was an active and faithful member of Our Lady of the Angels parish since it was first established. John proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II. John is survived by his adoring children, Donna (William) Welch, J. Kevin (Brigitte) Sherman, Debra (Gary, Sr.) Robson, Pamela (Leonardo) Hernandez, and Monica (Michael) Sacchetti. His legacy will be carried on by his loving grandchildren Brooke Morelli, R.J. Rixey, Gary Robson, Jr., Erin Robson, Danielle Carney, Brittney Adams, Nicolas Sacchetti, LizAnne Hernandez, Gianna Sacchetti, Dylan Hernandez, and Emily Robson. Additionally, John is survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 (ourladyoftheangels.net) or The Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 (middletownshipambulance.com). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
9:00AM-10:45AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Mass
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.
