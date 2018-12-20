Sherman Jr., Joseph A., - 75, of Galloway Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Born in Philadelphia he was a longtime South Jersey resident. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Quick Way in Philadelphia. Joe was a member of the Senior Citizens Day Program in Absecon. He was predeceased by his wife Roberta Sherman, his sister Elizabeth Sherman and his two brothers William and Andrew Sherman. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Luna Sherman (Nicolas Luna Ramirez) of Hammonton, four grandchildren, Joseph, Isabella, Elena and Antonio and one great grandchild Jaydon. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 2:00 PM. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.