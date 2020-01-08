Sherman, Kenneth E., - 56, of Galloway, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a strong fight due to a sudden illness. Born and raised in his beloved Waynesboro, NJ. Ken was the most amazing father, brother, friend and husband. He was the epitome of a Gentle Giant who made a huge impact in his community. Ken was a friend to all that knew him and GENUINELY wanted the best for everybody in his selfless way. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Donald and Margaret Sherman. Ken is survived by his wife, Jeaneatte A. Sherman; his son, Kenneth E. "KJ" Sherman Jr.; his family members, Linda K. and Larry D. Perry, Larry D. and Libby M. Sherman, Rodney W. and Darlene L. Sherman, and Kevin M. and Cindy L. Sherman; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. For information about the Celebration of Ken's wonderful life, please go to wimbergfuneralhome.com.

