Sherman, Kenneth E., - 56, of Galloway, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a strong fight due to a sudden illness. Born and raised in his beloved Waynesboro, NJ. Ken was the most amazing father, brother, friend and husband. He was the epitome of a Gentle Giant who made a huge impact in his community. Ken was a friend to all that knew him and GENUINELY wanted the best for everybody in his selfless way. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Donald and Margaret Sherman. Ken is survived by his wife, Jeaneatte A. Sherman; his son, Kenneth E. "KJ" Sherman Jr.; his family members, Linda K. and Larry D. Perry, Larry D. and Libby M. Sherman, Rodney W. and Darlene L. Sherman, and Kevin M. and Cindy L. Sherman; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. For information about the Celebration of Ken's wonderful life, please go to wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior Painting, Drywall Repai…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.