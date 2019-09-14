Sherman, Maureen Murray, - 63, of Northfield, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, passed away in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 25, 1956, she graduated from St. Basil's Academy and studied to become a dental hygienist. Maureen moved to the Jersey Shore in 1985 and worked in a local dental practice for many years. Between 2001 and 2008 she was a Senior Administrative Assistant at Resorts Casino. For the past eight years she has been an Emergency Room Registrar at Shore Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Elise) Sherman, her sister Louise (Matthew) Land, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Murray (1984), Louise Murray (1972), her brothers Michael Murray and Tom Murray, and her beloved Tess Previti. Her former husband Alan Sherman passed away on September 2, 2019. Maureen loved Cinnamon, the beach, and entertaining her many dear friends. Flowers were very important to Maureen, and she requested roses for love and daisies because they are the happy flowers, but NO lilies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, September 16th 3-5pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Services and burial private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.