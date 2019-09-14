Sherman, Maureen Murray, - 63, of Northfield, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, passed away in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 25, 1956, she graduated from St. Basil's Academy and studied to become a dental hygienist. Maureen moved to the Jersey Shore in 1985 and worked in a local dental practice for many years. Between 2001 and 2008 she was a Senior Administrative Assistant at Resorts Casino. For the past eight years she has been an Emergency Room Registrar at Shore Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Elise) Sherman, her sister Louise (Matthew) Land, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Murray (1984), Louise Murray (1972), her brothers Michael Murray and Tom Murray, and her beloved Tess Previti. Her former husband Alan Sherman passed away on September 2, 2019. Maureen loved Cinnamon, the beach, and entertaining her many dear friends. Flowers were very important to Maureen, and she requested roses for love and daisies because they are the happy flowers, but NO lilies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, September 16th 3-5pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Services and burial private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

