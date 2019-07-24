SHEVLAND, Mary T. (nee Logue), - 77, of Villas, passed away on July 21, 2019. Mass 11 am Thurs. (July 25th) in St. Ann's RC Church, Wildwood, where there will be a viewing 10 am until 10:50 am. Interment St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
